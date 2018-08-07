Aug. 7, 2018 5:53 PM EDT

Brewers put RHP Matt Albers on DL, add RHP Jordan Lyles

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have put right-hander Matt Albers on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left hamstring.

The Brewers made the move Tuesday. Right-hander Jordan Lyles, claimed off waivers Sunday from San Diego, was added to the roster.

Albers was 3-1 with a 1.08 ERA in his first 21 appearances this season, but later went on the disabled list with a strained shoulder. He missed 40 games, and has allowed 10 runs in 1 2/3 innings spanning four outings since he’s returned, including four home runs.

