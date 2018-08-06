MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Trout gets cortisone injection in sore wrist, sits out again

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout has received a cortisone injection in his sore right wrist, and the Los Angeles Angels are hopeful their superstar center fielder can return to their lineup soon.

The two-time AL MVP wasn’t in the Angels’ starting lineup Monday for the fifth consecutive game.

Trout hasn’t played since Aug. 1, when he hurt his wrist on a slide in Tampa Bay. He skipped the last four games of the Angels’ road trip, and he had an injection upon the team’s return to Orange County.

Trout’s 27th birthday is Tuesday. He has homered on his birthday four times in his first six full big-league seasons — including last season, when he homered and also got his 1,000th career hit on his 26th birthday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

