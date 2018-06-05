Zverev vs. Thiem at French Open; 2 Americans in women’s QF

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
PARIS (AP) — The French Open quarterfinals are scheduled to get started with second-seeded Alexander Zverev facing No. 7 Dominic Thiem in a matchup between rising stars of men’s tennis seeking a first Grand Slam title.

There already has been rain at Roland Garros on Tuesday, and there is more in the forecast, so it could be a stop-and-start afternoon.

A second match pits 12-time major champion Novak Djokovic against Marco Cecchinato of Italy, who was cleared of a match-fixing charge on a technicality in 2016. Cecchinato had never won a match at a major tournament until last week and, at No. 72, is the lowest-ranked French Open men’s quarterfinalist in a decade.

Two Americans are in the women’s quarterfinals: No. 10 Sloane Stephens and No. 13 Madison Keys, who played each other in the U.S. Open final last year. Stephens meets No. 14 Daria Kasatkina of Russia, while Keys plays 98th-ranked Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. One of the four will become a first-time French Open finalist.

