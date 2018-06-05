Spanish soccer boss cancels controversial World Cup trip

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MADRID (AP) — The new president of the Spanish Football Federation says he’s been able to cancel a previously arranged trip by officials to the World Cup that would cost nearly 2 million euros ($2.3 million).

Luis Rubiales said on Tuesday he got the money reimbursed, and the federation will spend only about 500,000 euros ($585,000) with new travel arrangements.

Rubiales said the savings will help negotiations for the players’ World Cup prize money.

The original eight-day trip would have taken federation officials and sponsors to St. Petersburg, Kazan, and Kaliningrad. Spain will play group matches in Kazan and Kaliningrad but not in St. Petersburg.

Rubiales last month took over a federation which was in the hands of embattled official Angel Maria Villar for nearly three decades. He was elected president over Juan Luis Larrea, the federation’s former treasurer and its interim leader since Villar — a former FIFA and UEFA vice president — was suspended following his arrest last year on suspicion of improper management, misappropriation of funds, corruption and falsifying documents.

Rubiales had said he believed Larrea approved the original trip, but the latter told Spanish media he had nothing to do with it.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company