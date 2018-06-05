Poland FA head: Hurt defender Glik will not play in WCup

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland’s Football Association says top national defender Kamil Glik will not play in the World Cup after he hurt his shoulder.

Zbigniew Boniek tweeted on Tuesday in Italian to say: “What a bummer, @kamilglik25 is hurt and will not go to the Mundial.”

Glik, who is one of the pillars of Poland, injured his shoulder during training in Arlamow on Monday. His manager Jaroslaw Kolakowski said he was traveling to Nice to see a doctor. He didn’t rule out Glik’s World Cup participation.

Boniek’s tweet in Polish said “It is painful when players leave us due to injuries .. but we have to play the best we can. We will fight to the last.”

Poland’s first match is on June 19 against Senegal in Moscow.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company