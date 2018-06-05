MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Oklahoma coach Riley happy QB Murray will put off baseball

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley said he’s excited quarterback Kyler Murray will remain with the Sooners in the fall, despite the Oakland A’s drafting the outfielder ninth in the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.

Riley congratulated Murray in a statement Tuesday and said he’s “looking forward to getting him back around our team this summer.” Riley said the two had previously discussed Murray’s baseball prospects and he expected Murray to stay at Oklahoma.

Murray said Monday night that he told the A’s he will put baseball off.

Murray backed up Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield last season. He completed 18 of 21 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns and ran 14 times for 142 yards. He started against West Virginia and played the first series after Mayfield was benched for sideline antics against Kansas the previous week. He competed with Austin Kendall in the spring.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company