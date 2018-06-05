Murray ‘hoping’ to return from hip surgery for grass season

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
LONDON (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray says he is “hoping” to return from a hip operation in time to compete during the grass-court portion of the season.

Murray says in a video at a promotional appearance for a car sponsor released on Tuesday that he recently began training again after having surgery in January.

Murray says his recovery has “been very slow” and is taking “a lot longer than I think me or any of my team kind of expected at the beginning.”

He adds he is “getting closer to playing again.”

Says Murray: “I’ve started training a few days ago and hoping to make my comeback during the grass-court season.”

He hasn’t played on tour since losing in last year’s Wimbledon quarterfinals.

He has entered Queen’s Club, where he has won five times, but has yet to confirm he will play. The London event starts on June 18.

Play begins at Wimbledon on July 2.

