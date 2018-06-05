MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

French-Italian crew wins Leg 2 of Atlantic Cup

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Skipper Catherine Pourre of France and crew Pietro Luciani of Italy have won their second straight Leg of the Atlantic Cup, this time finishing first in the segment from New York to Portland.

Pourre and Luciani, sailing the 40-foot Earendil, sit atop the leaderboard heading into the third and final leg, a crewed inshore series Saturday and Sunday in Casco Bay, Maine.

They won the first leg from Charleston, South Carolina, to New York.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company