South Carolina coach Martin’s son to play at USC Upstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Expect South Carolina coach Frank Martin to pay more attention to USC Upstate this fall.

New USC Upstate coach Dave Dickerson has announced his first recruiting class, which includes Martin’s son Brandon.

The younger Martin is a 6-foot-6 forward who averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds during his senior year of high school. He then played a post-graduate season at a prep school in Connecticut.

Frank Martin is starting his seventh season coaching the Gamecocks. He has often used Brandon as an example during talks with the media about the difficulty of connecting with young people.

Dickerson was hired in April to coach the Spartans. He spent seven seasons as an assistant coach at Ohio State under Thad Matta.

