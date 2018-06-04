MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Kompany in Belgium’s World Cup squad despite injury

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BRUSSELS (AP) — Vincent Kompany has been included in Belgium’s 23-man World Cup squad despite picking up a groin injury during a friendly on Saturday.

The veteran center back walked off the field early in the second half of Belgium’s 0-0 draw with Portugal without waiting to be substituted. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said Kompany felt discomfort in his groin after overstretching in a challenge.

Martinez also named Los Angeles FC defender Laurent Ciman as a reserve in case Kompany’s injury proves too serious for him to play in Russia.

Martinez says he will wait until the eve of Belgium’s opening World Cup match, against Panama on June 18, before making a final decision on Kompany’s fitness.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company