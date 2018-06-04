MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Iowa State forward Lard skips workouts for wellness center

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State says forward Cameron Lard has enrolled at a wellness center instead of joining his teammates for summer workouts.

Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says Lard, who averaged 12.1 points and shot 60 percent as a freshman last season, needs to change some personal habits.

In April, Lard’s drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed during a pretrial hearing, according to the Des Moines Register. He was stopped by Ames police on Feb. 4 for speeding and police smelled marijuana coming from the car. He pleaded guilty to speeding. Both charges are misdemeanors.

This offseason, the 20-year-old Lard was cited for being underage at an Ames bar .

The Cyclones say in a press release Monday that Lard will rejoin the team after he completes the wellness program.

Prohm says “Cam has been open to improving as a person and desiring to make better decisions. I’m so proud of him for taking ownership on becoming the best Cam he can be. There is a very bright future for him if he matures as a young man.”

