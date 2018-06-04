MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Former Nigeria striker Kanu has $11,000 stolen in Russia

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police say former Nigeria striker Nwankwo Kanu had $11,000 stolen from his luggage when he flew in for the World Cup.

State news agency Tass reports that Kanu flew in from London through Moscow and on to Kaliningrad, where Nigeria plays Croatia in its opening World Cup match on June 16.

When he arrived, he found the cash missing from his luggage.

Police spokeswoman Irina Volk says two baggage handlers at Sheremetevo airport in Moscow have been detained on suspicion of theft.

