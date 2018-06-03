Wiles strikes out career-high 10; Oklahoma tops Samford 4-0

Posted On Sun. Jun 3rd, 2018
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nathan Wiles struck out a career-high 10, and Oklahoma defeated Samford 4-0 on Saturday to advance to the NCAA Tournament’s Tallahassee Regional final.

Wiles has won three of his last four starts to improve to 7-3. The sophomore right-hander was one out shy of a complete game, allowing seven hits and no runs with two walks.

Kyle Mendenhall had the Sooners’ key hit with a three-run homer to left in the third inning off Samford starter Cody Shelton (2-4).

They added a run in the fifth when Justin Mitchell scored on a Tyler Hughes single. Hughes led Oklahoma (38-23) with three hits.

The Sooners, who have not made it to a Super Regional since 2013, will meet the Samford (37-25)-Mississippi State winner in Sunday’s regional final.

Connor Burns had the Bulldogs’ lone extra-base hit with a double. Samford had only two runners reach third.

