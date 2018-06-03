The Latest: Warriors remain big favorites vs. Cavs in finals

Posted On Sun. Jun 3rd, 2018
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the NBA Finals from Sunday’s Game 2 (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Las Vegas is thinking Golden State in Game 2 of the NBA Finals — and big.

The Warriors have held steady as a double-digit favorite for Sunday night’s game against Cleveland. Most books opened with the Warriors around a 12-point favorite, and the line hasn’t changed much since Golden State’s overtime victory Thursday night.

There’s even a couple of places showing odds for Wednesday’s Game 3 in Cleveland already. For that one, and this number will likely change based on Game 2, the Warriors are showing up as 4 1/2-point favorites.

___

2:05 p.m.

David Guthrie, welcome to the NBA Finals.

Guthrie is making his finals debut as a referee Sunday night for Game 2 of the Cleveland-Golden State series. He’s working alongside Mike Callahan — who is the most experienced referee assigned to this series.

Callahan is working his 20th finals game.

Also part of the crew will be Derrick Stafford, who was picked as a finals ref for the eighth time.

Officiating will likely be even more closely scrutinized than usual in Game 2. The crew of Ken Mauer, Ed Malloy and Tony Brothers was criticized for late-game decisions in Game 1, such as the overturning of a block-charge call involving LeBron James and Kevin Durant and the ejection of Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson in the final seconds

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

