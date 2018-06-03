The Latest: Rossi wins IndyCar pole at Belle Isle

Posted On Sun. Jun 3rd, 2018
DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on Sunday’s IndyCar race in Detroit (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Alexander Rossi won his second pole of the season, topping qualifying for the weekend’s second IndyCar race at Belle Isle.

Scott Dixon won the first half of the doubleheader Saturday.

It’s the third pole of Rossi’s career, and he won from there the previous two times: at Long Beach this year and Watkins Glen in 2017. Rossi is the series points leader after finishing third in Saturday’s race.

Rookie Robert Wickens qualified second, followed by Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power. Wickens was in the top three in qualifying for the fourth time this year. He was third Saturday in qualifying and finished eighth in the race.

Scott Dixon will try for a sweep of this weekend’s two IndyCar races in Detroit.

Dixon won Saturday at Belle Isle, and the second half of the doubleheader is Sunday. The victory in the opener was Dixon’s first of the 2018 IndyCar season and the 42nd of his career. He’s now tied for third on the career list with Michael Andretti.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was second Saturday, followed by Alexander Rossi and Marco Andretti.

Graham Rahal won both races at Belle Isle last year.

Rossi took over the points lead with his performance Saturday. Dixon is second, followed by Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power.

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org .

