The Latest: Keys reaches her first French Open quarterfinals

Posted On Sun. Jun 3rd, 2018
PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys has reached the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time by beating Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 6-1, 6-4.

On a sunny Court Philippe Chatrier, the 13th-seeded American had two match points at 5-2 and 40-15. But Buzarnescu fought back to break Keys and then clenched her fist after holding for 5-4.

Serving a second time for the match, the 23-year-old Keys let out a scream of “Come on!” when she hit a superb cross-court backhand winner to make it 40-15 and give herself another two chances for victory.

Seconds later, she threw her head back after serving a booming ace that flew past Buzarnescu before she could react.

Keys next faces either No. 26 Barbora Strycova or Yulia Putintseva.

It was a good tournament for the 30-year-old Buzarnescu — seeded 31st — a former Ph.D. student who has climbed more than 300 ranking spots in the last year.

10:30 a.m.

Novak Djokovic takes on a familiar adversary in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday.

The former top-ranked Serb faces Fernando Verdasco on Court Philippe Chatrier, where he won the last of his 12 major titles in 2016.

Djokovic, now seeded 20th as he continues his comeback from a long-term elbow injury, has won the past five encounters against the Spanish veteran.

Two other title contenders are in men’s fourth-round action.

Looking to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal is No. 2 Alexander Zverev of Germany, who plays big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

No. 7 Dominic Thiem of Austria — a semifinalist at Roland Garros the past two years — faces No. 19 Kei Nishikori of Japan. They are scheduled first on Chatrier in warm and sunny conditions.

Later on Lenglen, two-time Grand Slam champion Caroline Wozniacki — seeded second — had a tough-looking fourth-round match against Daria Kasatkina.

The 14th-seeded Russian has beaten her twice this year.

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

