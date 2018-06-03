Texas Tech’s top 4 produce in 10-4 win over Louisville

Posted On Sun. Jun 3rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung hit a two-run homer as each of the top four batters in Texas Tech’s lineup had two RBIs in a 10-4 win over Louisville on Saturday night in the NCAA Lubbock Regional.

Jung’s 12th homer put the Red Raiders (41-17) up 10-2 in the seventh. They are one win from their third Super Regional berth in five years.

Louisville (44-18), which had won 16 NCAA regional games in a row since their last such loss in 2012, plays Kent State (40-17) in an elimination game Sunday. The winner then plays Texas Tech that night.

Red Raiders starter Caleb Kilian (9-1) struck out four and allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings. Cardinals lefty starter Nick Bennett gave up six runs in 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and five walks.

The Red Raiders went ahead to stay with a three-run third when their runs came on a sacrifice fly, a bases-loaded walk and a balk for a 3-1 lead. Brian Klein had three hits, including a two-run single in a three-run fourth.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company