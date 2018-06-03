Taurasi, Bonner lead Mercury to 78-71 win over Dream

Posted On Sun. Jun 3rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ATLANTA (AP) — Diana Taurasi and DeWanna Bonner had 20 points apiece, and combined to score the Mercury’s final 20 points, as Phoenix beat the Atlanta Dream 78-71 on Sunday.

Bonner added seven rebounds, six assists and two steals while Taurasi finished with eight assists. Brittney Griner had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Mercury (4-3).

Brittney Sykes made a layup to trim Atlanta’s deficit to 58-57 early in the fourth quarter, but Taurasi scored 12 points from there as she and Bonner combined to make 12 of 12 free throws over the final six-plus minutes to hold off the Dream (2-3).

Taurasi hit Bonner for a 3-pointer to open the scoring and Phoenix never trailed. Bonner hit a jumper to make it 50-36, and match the Mercury’s biggest lead of the game, with seven minutes left in the third quarter. Five different Atlanta players scored during a 17-4 run over the next six minutes that pulled the Dream within one.

Angel McCoughtry, who sat out last season to rest, had 21 points and 10 rebounds — both season highs — for Atlanta.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company