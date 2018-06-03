Suarez, 2 RP combine on 3-hitter in Giants win vs Phillies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Suarez combined with two relievers to pitch a three-hitter, lifting the San Francisco Giants over the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0 on Saturday night.

Suarez (2-4) shined in his eighth career start, his best by far. The 25-year-old left-hander struck out five and walked none in seven innings of three-hit ball.

Tony Watson pitched the eighth, and Hunter Strickland handled the ninth for his 12th save.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez (4-6) struck out nine and walked one in 6 1/3 innings of five-hit ball.

Joe Panik was 2 for 4 with a triple and scored both runs in his second game back from the disabled list with a left thumb sprain.

The Giants scored the game’s first run in the sixth when Panik beat a throw at the plate on Andrew McCutchen’s fielder’s choice grounder. The Giants added a run in the eighth when Panik scored on McCutchen’s sacrifice fly.

The Phillies were 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position. They failed to score after Jorge Alfaro’s first career triple with one out in the third.

Suarez pitched out of a first-and-second no-outs situation in the fifth.

CLUTCH CATCH

The Phillies had a runner at third with two outs in the third when McCutchen made an over-the-shoulder running catch at the edge of the warning track in right-center, robbing the Phillies of at least a run and Cesar Hernandez of extra bases.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: SS J.P. Crawford (right forearm strain) was 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs in his fourth rehab game with Class A Clearwater. … RHP Pat Neshek (right shoulder strain) threw his second bullpen session this week.

Giants: Giants 1B Brandon Belt had an appendectomy and was placed on the 10-day disabled list. He is expected to miss about three weeks, manager Bruce Bochy said. … C Buster Posey suffered an elbow contusion when he was hit by a pitch in Friday’s game. He wasn’t in Saturday’s starting lineup and is day-to-day. … OF Hunter Pence (right thumb strain) and INF Alen Hanson (left hamstring) came off rehab assignments and were activated from the DL on Saturday. … OF Gregor Blanco was designated for assignment. He will be outrighted Sunday and will report to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Jake Arrieta (5-2, 2.16) hasn’t allowed an earned run in 13 2/3 innings over his last two starts.

Giants: RHP Dereck Rodriguez (0-0, 2.70) will make his first career start. The 25-year-old son of Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez gave up four runs (one earned) in 3 1/3 innings in his major league debut in Colorado on May 29.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Comments

comments