Rays’ Snell ties AL record with 7 straight Ks to start game

Posted On Sun. Jun 3rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

SEATTLE (AP) — Tampa Bay lefty Blake Snell tied the American League record with seven consecutive strikeouts to start a game against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Snell matched the mark set by Joe Cowley of the White Sox on May 28, 1986, and also reached by Carlos Rodon for the White Sox on Sept. 30, 2016.

The major league record is eight straight strikeouts to start a game, set by Jim Deshaies for Houston in 1986 and matched by Jacob deGrom of the Mets in 2014. Snell also tied a club record for most consecutive strikeouts at any point during a game.

Snell struck out the side in the first two innings on swinging strikes, and tied the record with a called strike three on Guillermo Heridia to open the third.

Denard Span, the Mariners’ eighth batter, worked the count full before grounding out to second to end Snell’s strikeout streak. Snell struck out Mike Zunino to end the third inning for his eighth strikeout of the game.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company