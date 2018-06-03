Nationals starter Hellickson exits in 1st with leg injury

Posted On Sun. Jun 3rd, 2018
ATLANTA (AP) — Washington Nationals starter Jeremy Hellickson has suffered a right leg injury, forcing him to leave with one out in the first inning Sunday against the Atlanta Braves.

As Hellickson ran to cover Ozzie Albies’ grounder, a throwing error by first baseman Mark Reynolds forced him to drop the ball as he came down on the bag. Hellickson immediately clutched the back top of his leg.

Jefry Rodriguez, recalled Sunday morning from Double-A Harrisburg, immediately warmed up and made his major league debut.

Albies advanced to second on the play and scored on Nick Markakis’ two-out single to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.

