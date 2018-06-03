Minnesota beats UCLA 3-2 in 10 innings, makes regional final

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Micah Coffey doubled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and Max Meyer pitched three innings of shutout relief to lead Minnesota to a 3-2 win over UCLA in the NCAA Tournament Minneapolis Regional on Saturday night.

The Big Ten champion Gophers (43-13) advance to the regional final Sunday night against the winner of the elimination game between UCLA and Gonzaga. Minnesota would have two games to get the one win that would earn it its first berth in a super regional.

Terrin Vavra pulled the Gophers into a 2-2 tie when he doubled leading off the eighth and scored on Eli Wilson’s single. Vavra singled to start the 10th, moved over on a sacrifice and came home on Coffey’s double to right.

Meyer (2-2) struck out six and allowed one hit, pitching a 1-2-3 10th to end the game. Kyle Mora (6-3) worked the last three innings for UCLA (37-20) and took the loss.

