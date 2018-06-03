Michael Wacha has no-hitter through six innings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha has not allowed a hit over the first six innings of Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Wacha retired the first 13 hitters he faced before walking Francisco Cervelli. He struck out five and walked two while throwing 80 pitches.

Josh Bell’s long fly ball to the warning track in the second inning was closest the Pirates have come a hit.

Wacha has allowed two runs or less in his last eight starts.

St. Louis leads 4-0 on a grand slam by Marcell Ozuna in the first.

