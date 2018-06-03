Freshman’s 1st career HR gives Fullerton 2-1 win vs Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Jace Chamberlin hit a pinch-hit home run — the first homer of his career — in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead Cal State Fullerton to a 2-1 victory over No. 2 national seed Stanford on Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament.

Chamberlin, nicknamed “Jumbo” and listed by the school at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, launched a 2-0 pitch from Will Matthiessen (2-1) that easily cleared the fence in right-center field, with the ball glancing off the scoreboard and bouncing back onto the field as the jubilant Titans (34-23) stormed out of their dugout. Chamberlin raised his right fist and shouted as he rounded first base, then ripped off his helmet and slammed it as he passed third before being mobbed by his teammates at the plate.

The Titans (34-23) advanced to play the winner of an elimination game Sunday between Stanford (45-11) and Baylor. The Bears staved off elimination by beating Wright State 11-5 earlier in the day.

Brett Conine (4-1) pitched three innings in relief, allowing just three hits with five strikeouts for the win.

Daniel Cope’s sacrifice put the Titans up with a sacrifice fly in the opening inning, but Tim Tawa tied it for Stanford with an RBI triple in the sixth.

