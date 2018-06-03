Florida St. tops No. 1 seed Oregon in WCWS elimination game

Posted On Sun. Jun 3rd, 2018
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kayla Hanson gave up just one run, and Florida State knocked off top-seeded Oregon 4-1 in a Women’s College World Series elimination game on Saturday night.

Meghan King entered the game for Florida State with one out and two on in the seventh and retired both batters she faced for the save. She got the win earlier in the day against Georgia.

Florida State (54-12) will need to beat UCLA twice on Sunday to advance to the championship series.

Miranda Elish got the loss for Oregon (53-10) after entering the night with a 37-1 career record.

Florida State opened the scoring when Elizabeth Mason doubled to score Cali Harrod in the third. The Seminoles added another run in the fifth when Mason singled to score Harrod again.

In the sixth, Florida State’s Zoe Casas sent one deep to right field. Oregon’s Haley Cruse got her glove up to prevent a home run, but Deja Bush scored on the single to put Florida State up 3-0.

Oregon finally got on the board in the sixth when Haley Cruse doubled to score Shannon Rhodes. Sydney Sherrill’s solo homer in the seventh provided insurance for Florida State.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .

