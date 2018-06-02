Wolfpack beats Northeastern 9-3 in NCAA elimination game

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Bailey hit two home runs to help North Carolina State beat Northeastern 9-3 in Saturday’s elimination game at the NCAA Tournament’s Raleigh Regional.

N.C. State, the No. 16 national seed and regional host, lost Friday to Army. But the Wolfpack (41-17) responded with a fast start behind Bailey, who hit a two-run homer in the first inning then added a three-run shot in the fifth.

Evan Edwards also drove in three runs while Josh McLain added three hits for the Wolfpack.

Brian Brown (7-2) earned the win with a complete-game performance, allowing eight hits while striking out eight.

Scott Holzwasser and Jeff Costello hit homers for the third-seeded Huskies (36-21), which lost Friday against Auburn. Northeastern trailed 6-0 in this one and managed just one run through the first seven innings.

David Stiehl (3-2) took the loss, allowing six runs and five hits in 2-2/3 innings.

