UConn wins 10-3, ends Blackbirds’ first NCAA bid in 46 years

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Designated hitter Christian Fedko drove in three runs and tied the game with an RBI double and kept UConn alive a with 10-3 victory in the NCAA Tournament’s Conway Regional on Saturday.

The Huskies ended LIU-Brooklyn’s first NCAA Tournament trip in 46 years. UConn (36-21-1) will need to win twice on Sunday and once more Monday in order to reach the tournament’s super regional round.

Connecticut trailed the Blackbirds 3-0 entering the fourth when Fedko’s double tied it during a three-run inning. The Huskies outscored LIU-Brooklyn (31-26) 7-0 over the final four innings.

Reliever Tim Cate (5-4) worked 5-1/3 scoreless innings for the Huskies to pick up the win, allowing two hits and striking out six.

The Blackbirds appeared to have rhythm early as they opened a three-run lead on Edward Modica’s two-run single in the third. But LIU-Brooklyn managed just two hits the rest of the way to end their first NCAA postseason bid since 1972.

