Tite uneasy over Mastercard food rewards for Neymar goals

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Brazil coach Tite appears unhappy with Mastercard over a charity food campaign which gets a boost every time Neymar scores.

Mastercard is a sponsor of the five-time World Cup champions and has promised to donate the value of 10,000 meals to a United Nations program for every goal scored by the Brazil striker — and Argentina’s Lionel Messi — until 2020.

“Mastercard, I will tell you something. This donation is very beautiful. It is beautiful and great. And it will still be if you give meals if every Argentina and Brazil player scores,” Tite told journalists on Saturday at Anfield.

Tite’s Brazil plays Croatia in a friendly in Liverpool on Sunday.

“Here we work as a team, and with all these values it can be a little frustrating,” Tite said.

