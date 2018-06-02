Tim Cahill set to play in 4th World Cup for Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Tim Cahill will have a chance to score a goal in his fourth consecutive World Cup for Australia.

The 38-year-old forward was chosen on Sunday by coach Bert van Marwijk among 23 players set to play in Russia for the Socceroos.

Cahill has 105 caps for Australia and is the country’s leading goal scorer, but has struggled for form and match time in recent months. He is currently playing for Millwall in England.

Australia’s squad is evenly spread, featuring three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders, and seven attackers.

Australia is in Group C at the World Cup with France, Denmark and Peru.

