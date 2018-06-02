Tennessee Tech wins NCAA opener 6-4 after Missouri St. error

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tennessee Tech scored twice after an errant throw in the eighth inning to beat Missouri State 6-4 on Saturday in the opener of the NCAA Oxford Regional that had been pushed back a day because of flooding rain.

The Golden Eagles (49-9) had runners at second and third when Brennon Kaleiwahea bunted. Pitcher Jake Fromson fielded the ball, looked the runner back to third and then skipped a throw past first base into right field.

Ethan Roberts (5-1) struck out seven over the final 3-1/3 innings.

Chase Chambers hit his 16th homer for Tennessee Tech, which led 4-0 after John Ham’s RBI single in the fifth.

Missouri State (39-16) got even with a four-run sixth, all after two outs. Tech starter Travis Moths, who struck out eight, was gone after a bases-loaded walk. Ben Whetstone greeted Roberts with a two-run single before the tying run scored on a wild pitch.

Fromson relieved Jake Lochner (1-1), who walked the first two hitters in the eighth.

