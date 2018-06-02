Stanford avoids upset, outlasts Wright St. 4-3 in 13 innings

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Christian Robinson hit an RBI double in the 13th inning to score Andrew Daschbach from first base, leading No. 2 national seed Stanford to a 4-3 victory over Wright State on Friday night in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cardinal (45-10) will next face Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night. Wright State (39-16), the Horizon League regular-season and tournament champion, will take on Baylor in an elimination game.

Daschbach was hit by a pitch from Jeremy Randolph (5-3) to lead off the 13th. After Kyle Stowers flied out and Will Matthiessen struck out, Robinson — a defensive replacement in center field in the seventh — lined a pitch just inside the first-base bag and down the right-field line, sending Daschbach home and helping Stanford avoid the early upset. Brendan Beck (7-0) picked up the win with one perfect inning of relief.

The Cardinal, the Pac-10 regular-season champions and top seed of the regional, held a 3-1 lead going into the seventh inning before Wright State tied it up. JD Orr hit an RBI single and Zach Weatherford scored on a wild pitch.

Matt Morrow hit a solo homer in the first to give Wright State the early lead. But Nico Heoerner hit an RBI single to tie it, then scored on a wild pitch to pull the Cardinal in front in the bottom half.

Tim Tawa added an RBI single to right-center for Stanford in the fifth.

