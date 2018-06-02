Slattery leads Molinari and Olesen at Italian Open

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Lee Slattery of England shot a 9-under 62 Saturday to take a one-stroke lead entering the final round of the Italian Open.

Seeking his first victory since the 2015 Russian Open, Slattery produced eight birdies, an eagle and a single bogey to move just ahead of home favorite Francesco Molinari and Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark.

Molinari is coming off the biggest win of his career at the BMW PGA Championship — where Slattery missed the cut.

“Coming off the back of 77 and 79 at Wentworth last week I never really expected this,” Slattery said. “But it proves once again to all golfers out there that you’re never that far away.”

Molinari extended his run of holes without a bogey to 85 before dropping a shot on the sixth.

Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, and former No. 1 Martin Kaymer, were two strokes off the lead at Gardagolf Country Club.

