Sarah Jane Smith up by 3 at US Women’s Open at Shoal Creek

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
By :


BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sarah Jane Smith has a three-shot lead entering the third round of the U.S. Women’s Open.

The Australian shot a 5-under 67 Friday, finishing her second round before more thunderstorms soaked an already wet Shoal Creek course. Half the field completed the second round Saturday morning.

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn is second after a 70. South Korean-born Su-Hyun Oh, who moved to Australia at 8, shot a 68 and is third. She’s four shots behind Smith, who is at 10-under 134 for the tournament.

Michelle Wie is among eight players tied for fourth, seven shots off the lead. Wie had a 72 in the second round after a 69 Thursday. The third round begins with groups of three, starting on the first and 10th tees.

