Real Salt Lake blanks Seattle for 2nd time in a week, 2-0

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Corey Baird headed home the game-winning goal and Real Salt Lake continued its season-long mastery of Seattle with 2-0 victory on Saturday night.

Danilo Acosta’s shot from just outside the goal box caromed high off Seattle keeper Stefan Frei and a wide-open Baird jumped and headed the rebound inside the far post in the 57th minute for a 1-0 lead.

The Sounders, desperate to jump-start an anemic offense, pushed everyone forward on a set piece in the 90th minute in hopes of finding an equalizer, but Luis Silva instead found the open Seattle net to set the final score.

Real Salt Lake now has four wins in their last five matches against Seattle and posted back-to-back shutout wins over the Sounders following a 1-0 victory a week ago in Seattle.

Seattle has been shut out in each of its seven losses and has managed a league-worst seven goals in its first 11 games.

