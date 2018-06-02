Kuznetsov game-time decision for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov is a game-time decision to play for the Capitals in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Washington’s leading scorer in the playoffs left Wednesday’s Game 2 clutching his left arm after a big hit from Brayden McNabb and did not return. He took part in an optional practice Friday and the morning skate Saturday.

Kuznetsov said, “We’ll see if I’m in,” though all signs pointed to him being in the lineup. The 26-year-old Russian center took line rushes with Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson on Saturday morning and did not have any kind of visible brace on his left arm.

His 25 points are the most of any player this postseason. If Kuznetsov is unable to play, the Capitals could move Lars Eller up the lineup, shift Chandler Stephenson to center on the fourth line and insert a young player like Shane Gersich, Nathan Walker or Travis Boyd.

___

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SWhyno

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company