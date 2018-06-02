Indians sign 36-year-old Oliver Perez for struggling bullpen

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have signed 36-year-old left-hander Oliver Perez for their struggling bullpen. This is Perez’s eighth major league team.

The move was made before the game at Minnesota on Saturday when the Indians designated left-hander Jeff Beliveau for assignment.

Perez pitched in 16 games with a 2.57 ERA this season for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, a New York Yankees affiliate. He had a 4.95 ERA over 64 appearances last year for Washington.

Perez debuted in 2002 with San Diego as a starter and has a career 4.46 ERA in 1,367 innings. If he pitches, he will be the 15th reliever used by the Indians this season. Cleveland’s relief ERA of 6.01 entering Saturday was by far the worst in the majors.

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company