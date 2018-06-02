Georgia hits 4 homers, beats Campbell 18-5 at NCAA tourney

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tucker Bradley hit a grand slam, and Georgia hit four home runs in beating Campbell 18-5 in the NCAA Tournament’s Athens Regional on Saturday.

Keegan McGovern, Adam Sasser and Cam Shepherd also homered to help the top-seeded Bulldogs win a game pushed back a day due to rain and lightning Friday night.

Georgia (38-19) advanced to face third-seeded Troy (42-19) on Saturday night while the fourth-seeded Camels (35-25) fell into an elimination game against second-seeded Duke (40-16).

Bradley’s grand slam keyed the seven-run fourth inning that put the Bulldogs ahead to stay.

Tony Locey (7-2) allowed two runs in four innings of relief to earn the victory. Wes Noble (7-7) allowed eight runs in 3 1/3 innings for Campbell.

Matthew Barefoot homered and drove in three runs for Campbell, while Christian Jones also went deep.

