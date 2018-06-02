FAU scores early, eliminates Columbia with 11-2 win in NCAAs

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cody Wilson’s RBI triple sparked a six-run first inning and propelled Florida Atlantic to an 11-2 victory against Columbia in an elimination game in the NCAA Tournament’s Gainesville Regional on Saturday.

The Owls (41-18-1) sent 12 batters to the plate in the opening frame, the first six of them getting on base.

Tyler Frank doubled off starter Jordan Chriss to open the game and scored on Wilson’s liner to right center. Jared DeSantolo, Joe Montes, Kevin Abraham and Frank also drove in runs during the big inning.

Chriss (2-7) faced eight batters in a third of an inning and gave up four hits and six runs. He walked two and hit another.

Mark Nowatnick (2-2) pitched four scoreless innings for the victory.

AJ DiFillipo provided one of the few highlights for Columbia (20-30), driving a fastball over the right-field scoreboard in the seventh. It was his first homer of the season.

Florida Atlantic advanced to play the Florida-Jacksonville loser in another elimination game Sunday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company