Casas helps Florida State top Georgia to stay alive in WCWS

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Zoe Casas had two hits and knocked in three runs, and Florida State defeated Georgia 7-2 on Saturday to stay alive in the Women’s College World Series.

Meghan King gave up just five hits in a complete game for the Seminoles.

Florida State (53-12) will play Oregon in an elimination game Saturday night.

Casas hit an RBI double in the second inning and a single that knocked in two in the fourth to help the Seminoles jump out to a 4-0 lead.

Georgia (48-13) bounced back in the fifth when Justice Milz tripled to score two, but Florida State tacked on two more when Dani Morgan singled in the bottom of the inning.

Georgia scraped its way into the World Series despite losing ace pitcher Brittany Gray to a right biceps injury for the last half of the season. She led the nation with a 0.48 earned run average and had a 16-1 record before having surgery.

