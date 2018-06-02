Busch dominates again to win Xfinity Series race at Pocono

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kyle Busch romped again, overcoming a penalty that dropped him to the rear of the field to win the Xfinity Series race on Saturday at Pocono Raceway for his 189th career NASCAR victory.

Busch scaled back his schedule in the second-tier series and won for the first time in four races this season. He won for the 92nd time in Xfinity to add to his series record.

Busch also has 47 Cup wins and 50 in the Truck Series to become perhaps the most dominant driver across all three national NASCAR series in history. Busch dominated early and won the first stage until he was busted on the 27th lap for speeding on pit road.

He had the No. 18 Toyota up to sixth by the end of the second stage and controlled the race in the final stage, easily holding off runner-up Chase Elliott.

Daniel Hemric was third, followed by Austin Cindric and Cole Custer.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company