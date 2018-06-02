AP source: Minnesota QB Viramontes to transfer back to JC

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Minnesota quarterback Vic Viramontes has decided to transfer back to his original junior college before ever playing a game for the Gophers.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Saturday because the university had not announced the departure of Viramontes, who will return to Riverside Community College in California. He was the top-ranked dual-threat junior college quarterback in the country for the 2018 recruiting class, but he struggled in spring practice and was third on the depth chart behind Tanner Morgan and Zack Annexstad. Viramontes has three years of eligibility remaining.

None of the quarterbacks on Minnesota’s roster have attempted a pass yet in a college game.

