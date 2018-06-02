AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Posted On Sat. Jun 2nd, 2018
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s images include the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the French Open tennis tournament and a fashion show in Chantilly, north of Paris.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of May 26-June 1, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Courtney Dittmar and Donald King in New York.

