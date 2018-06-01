Zverev, Dimitrov seek breakthroughs at French Open

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

PARIS (AP) — Play has started under overcast skies at the French Open with second-seeded Alexander Zverev and fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov both bidding to reach the fourth round for the first time.

Zverev is on Court Philippe Chatrier against Damir Dzumhur, a 26th-seeded Bosnian who is trying to reach the fourth round of any major for the first time.

Dimitrov is playing left-hander Fernando Verdasco on Court 1.

In the women’s draw, second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki will play French wild-card entry Pauline Parmentier on Chatrier.

Also up later is Novak Djokovic, the 2016 champion, against 13th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company