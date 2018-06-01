The Latest: Keys tops Osaka to reach French Open’s 4th round

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

12:40 p.m.

U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys overcame some late-match shakiness to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros for the second time in three years.

The 13th-seeded American built a big lead then barely avoided getting pushed to a third set before beating 21st-seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan 6-1, 7-6 (7) in a matchup of powerful baseliners.

Keys compiled a 30-8 edge in winners and started quickly, going up by a set and a break at 3-1 in the second. But she began making more and more mistakes, allowing Osaka to take 10 consecutive points and three games in a row during one stretch.

Still, Keys served for the victory at 5-4, and held a match point at 40-30, when she pushed a backhand long and wound up getting broken. In the tiebreaker, Osaka went ahead 4-1, and held set points at 6-5 and 7-6. Keys held steady, though, and was able to convert her second match point when Osaka double-faulted.

___

11:15 a.m.

Play has started under overcast skies at the French Open with second-seeded Alexander Zverev and fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov both bidding to reach the fourth round for the first time.

Zverev is on Court Philippe Chatrier against Damir Dzumhur, a 26th-seeded Bosnian who is trying to reach the fourth round of any major for the first time.

Dimitrov is playing left-hander Fernando Verdasco on Court 1.

In the women’s draw, second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki will play French wild-card entry Pauline Parmentier on Chatrier.

Also up later is Novak Djokovic, the 2016 champion, against 13th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Comments

comments