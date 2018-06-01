MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Oxford Regional games pushed back a day after heavy rain

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The start of the NCAA Oxford Regional on the Ole Miss campus was pushed back a day after both scheduled games Friday were postponed because of heavy rain that created poor field conditions.

Ole Miss (46-15), the fourth seed nationally, will play its regional opener against Saint Louis (38-18) on Saturday night. Tennessee Tech (48-9) and Missouri State (39-15) meet earlier in the day.

It was still raining when the decision was made to postpone, more than 2 1/2 hours after Tennessee Tech and Missouri State had been scheduled to start the first game. The game never started because of thunderstorms that moved through the area and flooded the field in several places.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company