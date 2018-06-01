MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Mets’ Jay Bruce leaves game with lower back discomfort

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce left Friday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs with lower back discomfort.

Bruce was lifted for a defensive replacement to begin the fifth inning. He popped out to shortstop leading off the bottom of the fourth and was 0 for 2 in the game.

The Mets are dealing with injuries to several key players including Yoenis Cespedes, Noah Syndergaard and Todd Frazier. Bruce’s injury leaves New York with just three experienced outfielders on the active roster. Jose Bautista entered the game in left field when Bruce exited, with Brandon Nimmo sliding from left to right.

A three-time All-Star, the 31-year-old Bruce is batting just .228 with three home runs and 15 RBIs.

