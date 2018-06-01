MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Los Angeles Chargers sign 1st-round pick Derwin James

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed safety Derwin James, their first-round pick.

The Chargers announced the four-year deal Friday.

James was the 17th overall pick during the draft in April. The Florida State defensive back was among the highest-rated defensive players in the selection field, but he surprisingly slipped into the second half of the first round, where the Chargers eagerly grabbed him.

James has lined up largely as a strong safety so far in the Chargers’ offseason workouts, but coach Anthony Lynn views James as a versatile talent who could fill several roles on the Bolts’ defense.

James was the final players in the Chargers’ seven-man draft class to sign his rookie contract.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

