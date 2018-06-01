MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

French Open glance: Serena Williams, Sharapova near matchup

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
PARIS (AP) — A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova are both playing for a place in the fourth round — where they would face each other for the 22nd time. Williams, who gave birth to a daughter in September, is playing in a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in 16 months. She is unseeded at Roland Garros and plays 11th-seeded Julia Goerges. Williams has won their two previous matches. The 28th-seeded Sharapova is playing at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015. The five-time Grand Slam champion, who has twice won the French Open, takes on sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova. In men’s action, top-ranked Rafael Nadal meets a familiar rival in Richard Gasquet. He has beaten the 27th-seeded Frenchman in all 15 of their head-to-head matches.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy. High of 23 degrees (73 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S WEATHER

Overcast with rain that suspended play in the evening. High of 22 degrees (72 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S WINNERS

Seeded winners in the men’s third round: No. 2 Alexander Zverev, No. 7 Dominic Thiem, No. 19 Kei Nishikori, No. 20 Novak Djokovic, No. 30 Fernando Verdasco.

Seeded winners in the women’s third round: No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 13 Madison Keys, No. 14 Daria Kasatkina, No. 26 Barbora Strycova, No. 31 Mihaela Buzarnescu.

FRIDAY’S LOSERS

Seeded losers in the men’s third round: No. 4 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta, No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 26 Damir Dzumhur.

Seeded losers in the women’s third round: No. 4 Elina Svitolina, No. 21 Naomi Osaka.

STAT OF THE DAY

377 — Buzarnescu’s ranking a year ago.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Mainly, I was thinking (about) what I was going to have for lunch.” — Zverev, asked what was going through his mind during his difficult five-set victory against Dzumhur.

