FIFA lifts ban on Guatemala ahead of 2026 World Cup vote

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has lifted its suspension of the Guatemala soccer federation, clearing the Central American country to vote in the 2026 World Cup hosting contest on June 13.

FIFA says its ruling council must ratify the decision on June 10 in Moscow.

That same FIFA Council meeting must also approve the 2026 candidates, Morocco and the joint United States-Canada-Mexico bid.

Guatemalan teams and officials were suspended since October 2016 from international soccer games and business until its statutes were aligned with FIFA’s.

Its return means there could be 207 eligible voters in Moscow. The four bidding federations cannot vote.

Moroccan bid leaders have tried to pressure FIFA to remove four voting bodies which are American territories.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company