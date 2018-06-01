MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ex-cheerleaders sue Texans, allege intimidation, low pay

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
HOUSTON (AP) — Five former Houston Texans cheerleaders are suing the NFL franchise, alleging the team failed to fully compensate them as required by law and subjected them to hostile work environment in which they were harassed, intimidated and forced to live in fear.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in Houston federal court.

At a news conference, Hannah Turnbow said she and other cheerleaders were treated “the lowest of the low.”

Prominent women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, who’s representing the cheerleaders, said the women were not fully paid for their long hours of work because of their gender.

Texans spokeswoman Amy Palcic said in a statement the team is proud of its cheerleader program and constantly reviews it to make sure it is “enjoyable for everyone.”

